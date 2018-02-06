New ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Image Teases Vanessa Kirby’s Character

0

While the Solo: A Star Wars Story’s trailer may have made the most buzz during the Super Bowl, it’s pretty clear that as far as content goes, the Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer won the night. The first look at the sixth film in the franchise stands in stark contrast to almost every other blockbuster around, as the film’s focus on practical effects showcases some jaw-dropping stunts that look genuinely unlike, say, the gravity-defying stunts of Skyscraper or Avengers: Infinity War. As opposed to green screen-enabled set pieces, Fallout is all about realness, and the trailer had that in spades.

And now a new Mission: Impossible 6 image reveals yet another member of the team: Vanessa Kirby’s character. The actress rose to prominence as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown, and now joins the spectacular Mission ensemble as a brand new character for Fallout. We don’t quite know exactly who she’s playing, but by the looks of this image she’s a singer/performer of some sort.

Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote and directed the stellar Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, reprises his duties this time around, and last May he offered a tantalizing tease of Kirby’s character and how she changed completely when the actress showed up on set:

“The way the movie tends to come together, there’s a pretty good idea what the story is and what the screenplay is. And we hire actors with an idea of where their character is going. But what Tom and I like to do is work with the actor and on the set start to say, “Well, I’m feeling more of this from you.” For example, Vanessa Kirby’s character in the story started as one thing, and during our conversations, not even rehearsals, but costume fittings and props and things like that we started to play with is your character this – is this a good character or is this a bad character? Is it a character we like to see being bad, or is it a character we want to see get her comeuppance? And we played with all these different shades of the character until we found just who she was. And then on the first day we shot with her, that all proved to be wrong. And Vanessa just found this beautiful tone that she played with Tom. And now I know how to write the rest of the movie.”

As a massive fan of Kirby’s work on The Crown I can’t wait to see what she gets to do in Fallout. If how McQuarrie handled Rebecca Ferguson’s character in Rogue Nation is any indication, we’re in for something surprising and exciting. Check out the new Mission: Impossible 6 image below. The film also stars Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.