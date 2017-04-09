Shareables: ‘Mission: Impossible 6′ Begins Filming; ‘The Mummy’ Gets a Bonkers Poster

0

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. That’s where Collider Shareables comes in. It’s your one-stop shop for anything from the week that falls more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. And since we can’t write about everything that pops up on the world wide web in a week, this is the place to find smaller, intriguing curios and behind-the-scenes looks from the projects we’re looking forward to most.

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got the exciting announcement that the heavily awaited Mission Impossible 6 has finally begun filming. Then, we’ve got a brand new totally bonkers poster for The Mummy teasing an explosive first film from Universal’s monster universe. Next, Denis Villeneuve shares a look behind the scenes of Blade Runner 2049. After that, Pixar pays tribute to the late Don Rickles in a touching message, Star Wars fans notice a fatal flaw in the Rogue One Blu-ray, James Gunn announces the release date for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack, Jason David Frank reveals his Power Rangers cameo, Jason Momoa gets goofy with fans, Deadpool gets the Beauty and the Beast treatment in an inspired fan-made mashup and Andrew Lincoln shares his ideal ending for The Walking Dead.

