New ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Set Photo Confirms Henry Cavill Is Too Good-Looking

0

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie continues to share sneak peeks at the characters of Mission: Impossible 6, and today it’s Henry Cavill’s turn to shine in the spotlight. The Man of Steel actor looks to be a pretty major part of the ensemble, although plot details are being kept under tight wraps and we don’t yet know exactly how he fits into the film. While Cavill is best known for playing Superman in the DCEU, it was in Guy Ritchie’s Man from U.N.C.L.E. where he really got to show off his range, and that’s the touchstone that really makes me excited for his addition to the Mission: Impossible ensemble. Cavill is genuinely hilarious in that film, and certainly proves he can handle spycraft in a convincing manner. Not to mention the guy is scientifically too handsome.

This set photo shows off Cavill’s mustache and spy get-up, but below we’ve also included some other recent images that McQuarrie has shared, including Anglea Bassett as the new CIA director in the film.

McQuarrie is the only director to return in the Mission: Impossible franchise after writing and directing the terrific Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. He’s taken great pains to ensure that M:I 6 feels different from his previous film, including switching things up with Ex Machina cinematographer Rob Hardy and focusing on a much more personal story for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. I contend that McQuarrie is one of the most insightful and exciting filmmakers working today, and I really can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up here.

Check out Cavill and a few other set photos below, as it looks like production has now shifted from Paris to New Zealand. Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin. The film opens in theaters on July 27, 2018.

… A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

… A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on May 22, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

… A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on May 18, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

… A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT