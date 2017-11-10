‘Mission: Impossible 6’: Henry Cavill Shares a Photo of His “Fashionable Nipple Attachments”

0

Filming on Mission: Impossible 6 is still underway, which means we’ll continue to get a steady stream of glorious photos from the production. The latest one comes to us courtesy of Henry Cavill, mid-stunt, who points out that his harness looks like “fashionable nipple attachments”:

Details on the plot are still pretty much non-existent, which is fine since writer-director Christopher McQuarrie more than earned our trust with the outstanding Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Additionally, Mission: Impossible 6 has had a pretty wild production. The production had to go on hiatus in August following an on-set injury suffered by star Tom Cruise, who insists on doing all his own stunts, and he didn’t get back to work until October. Additionally, when Warner Bros. asked Cavill to shave his mustache for the Justice League reshoots, Paramount said no, thus forcing Warner Bros. to spend money on digitally removing Cavill’s glorious facial hair. I really hope someone makes a feature-length documentary on the making of Mission: Impossible 6. That would be the best.

Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin. The film is currently set to open on July 27, 2018.

