‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Set Photo Puts Alec Baldwin Back in Action

Christopher McQuarrie has been serving up a delightful array of behind the scenes images since Mission: Impossible 6 rolled into production earlier this year. We’ve seen plenty of images teasing the return of Rebecca Ferguson‘s standout Isla Faust, a few peaks at newcomer Henry Cavill‘s standout mustache, and last week we saw the team reunite. Today, we’ve got the return of Alec Baldwin, aka CIA Director Alan Hunley, who made his franchise debut in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and delivered hands down the best line in any Mission: Impossible film. It’s true, Ethan Hunt is the living manifestation of destiny and you’d do well not to forget it.

McQuarrie is the first director to return for a second installment in the franchise after helming the fantastic fifth film, Rogue Nation. The writer-director is one of Tom Cruise‘s regular collaborators, having worked on Valkyrie, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Mummy and directed Jack Reacher. McQuarrie has talked at length about his plans to shake up the franchise once again, investing in the character of Ethan Hunt and driving the action into more dramatic, emotional territory. Back in February, he teased, “I want to know who Ethan is in this movie, I want an emotional journey for this character, and Tom really embraced it.”

Production on Mission: Impossible 6 kicked off back in April in Paris, where Cruise was spotted zipping through the streets for one of the franchise’s signature chase scenes. After wrapping in France, production relocated to New Zealand, where McQuarrie teased some kind of stunt involving a helicopter (maybe the one that Cruise says he spent a year training for), and has since moved on to London.

Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Sean Harris, Ving Rhames, Sian Brooke, and Angela Bassett. The film opens in theaters on July 27, 2018. Check out the new image below.