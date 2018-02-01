Tom Cruise Is a Ghost in First ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Poster

0

Ahead of the trailer debut on Super Bowl Sunday, Paramount Pictures has released the first Mission: Impossible 6 poster for the upcoming sequel. Star Tom Cruise is front and center on the one-sheet for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which appears to tease the thematic thrust of the film as well as its centerpiece stunt. We know that the story involves nuclear weapons of some sort, but that it’s also a culmination of the franchise in that all of IMF’s past good deeds come to bite them in the ass. So that’s where Ghost Tom Cruise comes in.

As for the helicopter, all signs point to that being the signature stunt in this movie, following the airplane stunt in Rogue Nation, the Burj Khalifa stunt in Ghost Protocol, etc. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie shot in New Zealand for quite some time, and Cruise recently teased the helicopter stunt on The Graham Norton Show, revealing that it involves Henry Cavill chasing Cruise on dueling helicopters. So yeah, it sounds like Evil Superman is playing another bad guy.

Additionally, the first footage from the movie has been revealed—although unless Tom Cruise walking down a hallway really gets you going, it’s gonna be underwhelming. I do appreciate the slow buildup to the trailer release though, and as a huge fan of this franchise I can’t wait to see the trailer on Sunday.

Check out the Mission: Impossible – Fallout poster and first footage below. The film also stars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt, Sean Harris, and Michelle Monaghan. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.