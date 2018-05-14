New ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Poster Reveals Just What Tom Cruise Is Made Of

0

There’s one summer blockbuster that has nothing to do with comic book superheroes but still features bigger-than-life figures performing perilous, death-defying feats of derring-do. That movie is, of course, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth installment in Paramount Pictures super-spy franchise that centers on Tom Cruise‘s beleaguered secret agent, Ethan Hunt. A brand new poster for the upcoming film shows just what Hunt is made of: high-flying stunts, explosive action, and co-stars of the leather-clad and mustache-sporting variety. It’s a sight better than some of the previously released posters featuring a monochrome Cruise walking out of the frame, but you can decide for yourself below.

Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Look for it in theaters on July 27th.

Here’s the new poster:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

