New ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Set Photo Teases Big Stunt Sequence

Production continues on Mission: Impossible 6, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie continues sharing teases on social media, and I continue to highly anticipate this next sequel. McQuarrie marks the first director in the Mission franchise to repeat, having written and directed the exemplary Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. He knows the stakes, and he’s made clear that he’s working to make Mission: Impossible 6 distinct from Rogue Nation in a number of ways—including visually, with Rob Hardy (Ex Machina) serving as cinematographer.

But one thing we’ve been looking forward to in Mission: Impossible 6 is a big stunt sequence. Each Mission movie has a show-stopping sequence in which Tom Cruise performs some high-flying stunt for our amusement. In Ghost Protocol he hung off the tallest building in the world, and in Rogue Nation he hung off an airplane as it took off into the air. For Mission: Impossible 6, however, producer David Ellison told us back in March that Cruise is attempting his biggest feat yet:

“What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.”

After wrapping over a month of filming in Paris, production on Mission: Impossible 6 moved to New Zealand, and a few days ago McQuarrie took to social media to confirm he was about to start filming this “big sequence.” The filmmaker has shared some other teases here and there, and today a new set photo arrives that shows Cruise in the cockpit of a helicopter (we think) with McQuarrie’s reflection in the window.

So what, exactly, is this stunt? What crazy thing is Tom Cruise doing for our amusement? We don’t know yet, and unlike Ghost Protocol and Rogue One, this sequence has been kept under tight wraps. So sound off with your best guesses in the comments and check out the latest set photos below.