Watch: Tom Cruise Films a Motorcycle Chase in ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Set Video

Production continues on the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 6 in Paris, and some new video from the set has surfaced that offers a taste of one of the film’s action set pieces. Tom Cruise hit the streets of the French city yesterday to film a portion of a sequence in which he rides a motorcycle with no helmet. Cruise and Co. have been shooting portions of this scene for the past few days/weeks, so one presumes this motorcycle chase is a key action set piece in the Mission: Impossible sequel.

And that’s good news! Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation as well as Jack Reacher, is at the helm, and he’s proven to be a terrific director of chase sequences. Reacher has the famous car chase scene with zero music—just the hum of the engine to drive the action along—and Rogue Nation included a humorous car chase involving Cruise and Simon Pegg which then turned into a motorcycle chase.

I’ll be curious to see how McQuarrie and Cruise make this motorcycle chase different and fresh. That was one of McQuarrie’s key points about becoming the only Mission: Impossible director to helm two installments—he wanted to ensure that 6 feels different and fresh in relation to Rogue Nation. He’s working with a new cinematographer this time around, Rob Hardy, which was an inspired choice. Hardy recently served as DP on Ex Machina and Testament of Youth, and shot Alex Garland’s highly anticipated next film Annihilation, but Mission: Impossible 6 marks the biggest film he’s shot to date.

All of that is exciting enough, and then you throw Henry Cavill with a mustache into the mix and, well, Mission: Impossible 6 is one of the most anticipated films on the release calendar at the moment. Check out the set video below (via CS). Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby and opens in theaters on July 27, 2018.