‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Title Revealed by Tom Cruise with a Death-Defying New Image

Christopher McQuarrie isn’t the only one who can use his Instagram to promote Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film Mission: Impossible 6. Today, the one and only Tom Cruise joined Instagram with a pretty epic first post: The reveal of the upcoming film’s official title, along with a new, death-defying image. A good thing, too, considering the film’s release date of July 27th is fast approaching. And while no official synopsis has been released just yet, the new title Mission: Impossible – Fallout strongly suggests that the 6th installment of the M:I franchise will directly deal with repercussions from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, so maybe now is a great time for a rewatch.

Also joining Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout are franchise newcomers Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett, along with returning stars Michelle MonaghanRebecca FergusonSimon PeggVing Rhames, and Sean Harris. Keep an eye out for the film’s trailer, which will likely be arriving in the near future.

Here’s how Cruise revealed the title and another crazy shot for Mission: Impossible 6:

 

For more on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, check out these recent write-ups:

Image via Paramount Pictures

Image via Paramount Pictures

