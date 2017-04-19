‘Mission: Impossible 6’: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, and Christopher McQuarrie Pose in Paris

0

Currently filming for its Summer 2018 release date, Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible 6 aims to out-jump, outgun, and outdo its predecessors. Tom Cruise is certainly up to the challenge and he’ll be bringing series newcomer Henry Cavill along for what’s sure to be a wild ride. The trio teased both a Paris location and a before/after action sequence pose over social media earlier today with the brilliantly lit Eiffel Tower on display in the background.

Just over a week into a shoot that will visit Paris, London, and New Zealand, the team is prepping to film “the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie,” as described by Skydance Media CEO David Ellison. It’s an action sequence that Cruise has been training to do for the past year and is expected to be even crazier than climbing Burj Khalifa, hanging from the side of the A400M plane, or any number of Cruise’s crazy cinematic sequences over the years, even as he approaches his 55th birthday.

Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin, Mission: Impossible 6 opens July 27, 2018.

