‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’: Watch Tom Cruise Take on Henry Cavill and His Reloaded Arms

Tom Cruise celebrates this American 4th of July holiday by punching no-good Brit* Henry Cavill in a new teaser video for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. (*We’re sure Cavill’s actually a rather nice chap who hails from the delightful-sounding Channel Islands.) It’s a quick-cut tease for the upcoming actioner that opens later this month and it briefly explains just why Cruise’s returning and eternally youthful Ethan Hunt is engaging in fisticuffs against newcomer Cavill’s badass, August Walker. It’s also a nice reminder that the film opens in just a few weeks.

Twitter all-star Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Look for it in theaters on July 27th.

Check out the teaser below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

