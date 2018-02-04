First ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Trailer Reveals the High-Octane Sequel

0

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have released the first Mission: Impossible 6 trailer, finally revealing the highly anticipated sequel to the world at large. Mission: Impossible – Fallout was teased during the Super Bowl, but this here is the actual full-length trailer for the movie. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie marks the first director in the franchise to repeat, reprising his duties from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. The story of this new film finds Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt on the ropes, as the IMF’s past good deeds come back to haunt them in the worst way.

Rogue Nation was a difficult production given that the film’s release date was moved up six months, but McQuarrie and his team delivered quite simply the best Mission movie yet. Fallout was intended to be made on a smoother schedule, but Cruise’s ankle injury extended production, and indeed filming is still ongoing for another month or so before it wraps up. But again, no need to worry—McQuarrie has proved time and again that he’s great under pressure, and this movie looks absolutely dynamite.

Adding Henry Cavill to the mix was a stroke of genius, and we also know this sequel is bringing back Michelle Monaghan’s character from Mission: Impossible 3. It’ll be interesting to see how this sequel brings it all together. This is one franchise that has gotten better with age, as each director has brought his unique sensibilities to the material, and I can’t wait to see how McQuarrie changes things up for his second go-around.

From the looks of this trailer he’s done a terrific job. This looks like it could be the most visually stunning Mission film yet, and I love that the story is recontextualizing Ethan Hunt’s role in the entire franchise. And the stunts, well, look absolutely insane. Bring it.

Watch the Mission: Impossible 6 trailer below and click here to watch all the Super Bowl trailers. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.