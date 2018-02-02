‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Trailer Teaser Features Henry Cavill Air-Punching

0

The Mission: Impossible 6 trailer is due to arrive in just a couple of days now, going online during Super Bowl Sunday, and Paramount Pictures has released a snippet of footage teasing what fans can expect from Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The film finds Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation writer/director Christopher McQuarrie reprising his duties, marking the first director to repeat in the Mission: Impossible franchise. But even from this small montage of footage it’s clear that McQuarrie is going a very different direction with this movie, and indeed he’s said repeatedly that his stipulation for coming back was that it had to feel like a completely different Mission movie.

But I’ll admit the thing that has me most excited in this trailer teaser is Henry Cavill punching the air. As a big fan of Charlie Hunnam rattling his fists in the underrated King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, this is right up my alley. Seriously though, Cavill looks pretty terrific here, and I’m excited for larger audiences to hopefully see another side to the actor. He was incredible in the underseen Man from U.N.C.L.E. (for real guys, Guy Ritchie’s making really fun movies right now and you’re missing out), and it very much looks like he’s playing the Big Bad in Fallout. Who wouldn’t want to see Tom Cruise vs. Henry Cavill? Side note: Cruise was initially poised to star in Man from U.N.C.L.E. before pulling out to focus on Rogue Nation, at which point Cavill took over the role. And there I’ve brought this full circle. That’s journalism, folks.

All of this said, I’m extremely excited for Mission: Impossible – Fallout you should be too. Check out the Mission: Impossible 6 trailer teaser below. The film also Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt, Sean Harris, and Michelle Monaghan. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.