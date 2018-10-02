‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Blu-ray Release Date & Features Revealed

0

You know what sucks? Lame home video releases that skimp on features… especially commentaries. You know what owns? The entire Mission: Impossible franchise (yeah, I even like 2… fight me), so it’s a real special treat that the Blu-ray release for the Mission: Impossible – Fallout comes with not one, not two, but three commentaries. Now, that’s what I call a Blu-ray release!

The action-packed blockbuster hit will arrive on Digital November 20, 2018, just in time to help you get through Thanksgiving, before arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD December 4… just in time to help you get through Christmas. Mission: Impossible – Fallout will also be available as a part of the Mission: Impossible 6-movie Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray collection, in case anyone was wondering what I want for Christmas.

Written and directed by Rogue Nation helmer Christopher McQuarrie (the first filmmaker to return for a M:I sequel), Fallout sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg) come up against their biggest fight yet when they’re saddled with a babysitter/wetworks opp from the CIA (Henry Cavill) and tasked with breaking the villainous Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) with Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Fergusson) hot on their tails.

Check out the full break down of the home video bonus features below, including a commentary from McQuarrie and Cruise, another commentary from McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton (who does some extraordinary work in Fallout’s action scenes), and a commentary from composer Lorne Balfe. Who needs film school?

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

Behind the Fallout Light the Fuse Top of the World The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown Rendezvous in Paris The Fall The Hunt is On Cliffside Clash

Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Foot Chase Musical Breakdown

The Ultimate Mission

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe

Isolated Score Track

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.