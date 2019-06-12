Enter to Win a ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Blu-ray Signed by Tom Cruise

0

While some incredible movies premiered last year, I’d argue that one of the top films was writer-director Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Not only does the film feature some of the most incredible action set pieces I’ve ever seen, the movie shows off unbelievable work from every department, an incredible score by Lorne Balfe, and a script that keeps you on the edge of your seat until the final frame. Mission: Impossible – Fallout also boasts an epic cast fronted by Tom Cruise and including Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. It’s one of those rare films where everything just works.

With Father’s Day arriving this Sunday, I’ve been provided with something very cool for one of our readers: a copy of the Mission: Impossible – Fallout Blu-ray signed by Tom Cruise! In addition, for the runner up, I’ve got a Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection Blu-ray.

If you’re wondering how you can win, all you need to do is email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “Mission: Impossible – Fallout Blu-ray Giveaway” and include your name and address. Normally I’d ask you to write why you should be the one to win, but I have a feeling a lot of people are going to enter and the only way to make this fair is to use a randomizer.

We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday, June 15th at noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won later that day. This way it can be used as a Father’s Day gift.

Good luck! Here’s what you can win:

