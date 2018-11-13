Exclusive ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Blu-ray Trailer Teases the Making of an Action Masterpiece

0

It’s no secret that we here at Collider are huge fans of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, so we’re thrilled to be able to premiere the trailer for the film’s release on Digital HD on November 20th. The sixth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise hails from writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and not only manages to be one of the best films of 2018, it’s a straight up action masterpiece. As if the halo jump sequence or the bathroom fight or that insane helicopter finale wasn’t enough, McQuarrie’s script imbues the film with complex, compelling characters and an emotional anchor, with Tom Cruise delivering a tremendous performance while also serving as his own stunt man.

Given the high degree of difficulty on a pure technical level, fans are no doubt eager to see how this film was made. This home entertainment trailer teases some of the bonus content that will be available on that Digital release, as well as on the Blu-ray. As always, McQuarrie and Cruise took an intensely practical approach to the filmmaking, doing as many stunts in camera as possible. You can see a taste of that in this trailer, which makes the film all the more impressive.

This is going to be a must-own, as the bonus features also include three feature-length commentary tracks featuring McQuarrie, his editor Eddie Hamilton, Cruise, and composer Lorne Balfe as well as a series of behind-the-scenes featurettes and even an isolated score track where you can watch the film with only the score, no dialogue.

Check out the Mission: Impossible – Fallout home entertainment trailer below, followed by a list of bonus features. The film will be released on Digital HD on November 20th and hits 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 4th. The film will also be available as part of the Mission: Impossible 6-movie Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Collection.

