Watch the ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Cast Play “Random Questions”

Let me start with the most important thing first: Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a monster home-run of a movie. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (the first director to return to the Mission franchise) and Tom Cruise have crafted an action extravaganza that’s loaded with tons of “I can’t believe they just did that!” moments. As most of you know, Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and what he does in Fallout will leave your jaw on the ground. But beyond flying a helicopter in crazy ways, riding a motorcycle at high speeds through oncoming traffic in Paris, and jumping out of a plane at thirty-five thousand feet, there is a fight scene in a bathroom with Henry Cavill and Liang Yang that is worth the price of admission alone. Trust me, if you like action movies, thrillers, or just awesome movies, you want to see Mission: Impossible – Fallout on the biggest screen you can when it opens in theaters July 27th.

Last week, Paramount Pictures held the world premiere and press junket in Paris, France. Over the next two weeks, I’ll be posting interviews with Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Michelle Monaghan. Some were on the world premiere red carpet and some are longer conversations from the junket.

However, while you wait for the full conversations, I wanted to post something fun today. If you’ve been reading the site over the past two weeks, you may have noticed I started playing a game called “Random Questions”. If you haven’t seen a previous episode, the game includes questions like which TV show would they like to guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared them as a kid, what they collect, if they own any movie/TV show props, what would people be surprised to learn about them, what’s their background photo on their phone, and more. If you’re looking for hard hitting journalism, this isn’t the video for you. But if you want to see some of your favorite actors answer some fun questions, I’m confident you’ll enjoy the video above.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt.

Here’s the full list of questions followed by the official synopsis and recent links.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

