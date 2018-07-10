First Clip from ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Sees Tom Cruise Diving After Henry Cavill

0

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill take flight in the first clip from Mission: Impossible – Fallout. There’s not a whole lot of context here, but you don’t really need it to enjoy Ethan Hunt and newcomer August Walker jumping out of the back of a plane at ridiculous altitudes in order to land, presumably safe and sound, in Paris.

Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Look for it in theaters on July 27th.

Check out the first clip below:

Suit up. The first death-defying clip from #MissionImpossible Fallout has arrived. pic.twitter.com/s1ETRrZDbM — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 10, 2018

And here’s a bonus behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the team and their chemistry:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

