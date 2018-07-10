Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

First Clip from ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Sees Tom Cruise Diving After Henry Cavill

by      July 10, 2018

0

mission-impossible-fallout-clip-tom-cruise-henry-cavill

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill take flight in the first clip from Mission: Impossible – Fallout. There’s not a whole lot of context here, but you don’t really need it to enjoy Ethan Hunt and newcomer August Walker jumping out of the back of a plane at ridiculous altitudes in order to land, presumably safe and sound, in Paris.

Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Simon PeggRebecca FergusonVing RhamesSean HarrisAngela BassettVanessa KirbyMichelle MonaghanAlec BaldwinWes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Look for it in theaters on July 27th.

Check out the first clip below:

And here’s a bonus behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the team and their chemistry:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you.  Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.  Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

For more on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups provided at the links below:

Where does Mission: Impossible – Fallout fall on your Summer cinema hype-meter? Let us know in the comments below!

mission-impossible-fallout-clip

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related Content
Previous Article
The Collider Podcast: Episode 151 – ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’
Next Article
Ben Affleck Joins Dee Rees' Netflix Drama 'The Last Thing He Wanted'
Tags

Latest News