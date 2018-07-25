Exclusive Video: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Makes the Most of Dolby Cinema Technology

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. You owe it to yourself to see it in the highest-quality theatrical presentation you possibly can. That’s why we’re bringing you this exclusive video from Dolby, the technological wizards whose Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision unite to bring incredible sound and lifelike visuals to the big screen as part of the Dolby Cinema experience. We could talk about it all day, but we think you’d like to hear and see Tom Cruise do that instead.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens this Friday, July 27th and also stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt.
Check out Cruise’s chat with the Dolby team in our exclusive video reveal below:
Dolby has an exclusive interview with the cast and crew of Mission Impossible: Fallout. They talk about the movie and how Dolby plays a key role in the film.
