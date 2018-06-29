New ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the Must-See Sequel

0

Sorry Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but Mission: Impossible – Fallout continues to be the must-see event of the summer. Time and time again this franchise has proved its worth, evolving with each installment while bringing eye-popping practical stunts to the forefront, and Fallout looks no less exciting. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that teases a bit more about what to expect from the film, and I personally cannot wait to see what the team has cooked up.

Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, is back writing and directing Fallout, marking the first time a filmmaker has repeated in this franchise. But McQuarrie made clear he wanted to change things up for Fallout and make it feel as if a different director has stepped in, so I’m mighty curious to see how the visual tone shifts from Rogue Nation. Thematically at least, it appears we’re getting something very different as McQuarrie teases a very personal journey for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in this featurette.

Check out the Mission: Impossible – Fallout featurette below. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Angela Basset, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Alec Baldwin. Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.