L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ IMAX Screening with Christopher McQuarrie Q&A

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a Mission: Impossible fan? Do you think Christopher McQuarrie has crafted one of the best films of the year with Mission: Impossible – Fallout? Are you a fan of IMAX? Does the idea of attending a free screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout in IMAX laser projection with an extended Q&A with Christopher McQuarrie make you happy? Will you be in the Los Angeles area September 24th? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make your day.

On September 24th at 6:30pm in the Los Angeles area, Collider is partnering up with IMAX, Paramount Pictures, Skydance Productions and Bad Robot for a special screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout in laser projection and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Christopher McQuarrie where we will go deep into the making of the film.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Mission: Impossible – Fallout in IMAX” and tell me why you should be one of the people that gets a ticket. In addition, please include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Friday, September 21st at noon and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on September 24th and will start at 6:30pm.

Finally, as I have said many times on Collider, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a monster home-run of a movie. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (the first director to return to the Mission franchise) and Tom Cruise have crafted an action extravaganza that’s loaded with tons of “I can’t believe they just did that!” moments. As most of you know, Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and what he did in Fallout will leave your jaw on the ground. But beyond flying a helicopter in crazy ways, riding a motorcycle at high speeds through oncoming traffic in Paris, and jumping out of a plane at thirty-five thousand feet, there is a fight scene in a bathroom with Henry Cavill and Liang Yang that is worth the price of admission alone. Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt.

For more on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups provided at the links below: