L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ IMAX Screening with Christopher McQuarrie Q&A

A little over a month ago, I hosted a special IMAX screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout and after the film ended, moderated an extended Q&A with writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. During the wide-ranging conversation that only ended due to how late it was that night, McQuarrie went deep into the making of the film, sharing candid stories about his editing process, deleted scenes, why Jeremy Renner wasn’t in Fallout, and so much more that I had to break up the transcript into two parts. You can click here for part one and here’s part two.

As McQuarrie and I were talking on our way out, I mentioned how many things we didn’t cover and he casually said something like, “We can always do another screening if you’d like and another Q&A.” While he might have thought that was a throwaway comment, as I left the theater, I knew I wanted to continue our conversation, especially with how many people asked for tickets and couldn’t get in.

After some back and forth trying to find another night that worked in his busy schedule, I’m happy to announce we’ve found a date (November 14th) and we’re going to do another IMAX screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Q&A with Christopher McQuarrie. While I’ve been doing the screening series with IMAX for a few years now, this is the first time we’ve done a second screening of a movie!

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “Mission: Impossible – Fallout in IMAX with Christopher McQuarrie” and tell me why you should be one of the people that gets a ticket. In addition, please include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday, November 12th at noon and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Note: if you attended the previous IMAX Fallout screening, you are ineligible to attend this one. I want to make sure other fans of the movie and McQuarrie get the chance to see the Q&A.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on November 14th and will start at 6pm.

Finally, while 2018 has seen some incredible movies, I’d argue one of the top films is Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Not only does the film feature some of the most incredible action set pieces I’ve ever seen, the movie shows off unbelievable work from every department, an incredible score by Lorne Balfe, and a script that keeps you on the edge of your seat until the final frame. It’s one of those rare films where everything just works. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (the first director to return to the Mission franchise) and Tom Cruise have crafted an action extravaganza that’s loaded with tons of “I can’t believe they just did that!” moments. As most of you know, Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and what he did in Fallout leaves your jaw on the ground. Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt.

