See an Exclusive Sneak Peek for ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Before IMAX Showings of ‘Jurassic World 2’

0

If you’re seeing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in IMAX this weekend, you’ll be treated to an exclusive sneak peek at another exciting summer blockbuster: Mission: Impossible – Fallout. IMAX announced today that ahead of IMAX showings of Fallen Kingdom, a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be playing on the big, big screen. This can only be seen in IMAX theaters, so the sneak peek will not be playing in front of traditional format showings of the Jurassic World sequel.

Fallout is being digitally re-mastered for IMAX, specially formatting the image for the enormous screens. It’s unclear exactly what this sneak peek entails, but since Fallout looks to be one of the few films you probably must see in theaters this year—owing to the jaw-dropping stunts and practical set pieces—I doubt fans will be mad about it.

Check out a tease of the Mission: Impossible – Fallout sneak peek below. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in IMAX and traditional theaters on June 22nd, and you can purchase IMAX tickets here. Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits IMAX and traditional theaters on July 27th.