Watch Tom Cruise Explain Why You Need to See ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ in IMAX

By all accounts, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is looking to be one of the biggest, wildest, most crowd-pleasingest pictures of the summer. That means that you owe it to yourself to see it on the biggest possible screen with the best quality visuals and accompanying audio that money can buy. In other words: IMAX. In our exclusive video from the IMAX team, Tom Cruise himself calls this installment the biggest one they’ve ever done, making for a perfect partnership with the larger-than-life format.

Advance tickets are on sale now for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and there is no better way to experience all of the high-flying action to the fullest than in IMAX. The IMAX release of Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie. Only in IMAX will moviegoers see even more of the action-packed sequences this franchise is known for because it will feature special formatting for select scenes, delivering up to 26% more of the picture than in standard theaters. To purchase advance tickets to experience Mission: Impossible – Fallout in IMAX when it hits theaters on July 27th, click here.

But don’t just take our word for it, see what Cruise himself had to say about the IMAX experience:

Tom Cruise’s latest release in the epic franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, will be specially formatted for IMAX® theatres. Some of the film’s biggest action sequences will be presented with up to 26% more picture on-screen, only in IMAX. For more info visit: http://IMAX.com/MI6

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible – Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens July 27th and also stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt.

