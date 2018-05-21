‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Character Posters Light the Fuse

0

Paramount Pictures has released a series of character posters for the highly anticipated sequel Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The follow-up looks to build upon the story told in Rogue Nation, with Sean Harris’ villain returning and forcing Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt to reconsider his past, and whether the deeds he carried out for his government were really good deeds at all. There’s more to it than that, of course, but really at this point all I need to know is it’s a new Mission: Impossible movie with Tom Cruise and I’m in. The fact that Rogue Nation writer/director Christopher McQuarrie is back at the helm is gravy on top, as is this positively stellar cast.

Indeed, I’d go so far as to say Mission: Impossible is the best franchise running right now. When it comes to ratio of good-to-great movies vs. bad movies, Mission only has one bad egg in the bunch (Mission: Impossible 2), while the last two films in particular have been positively spectacular. There are other franchises with arguably higher high points, but also lower lows. Mission is reliably compelling, exciting, and character-driven, and you can always count on these films to stand out when it comes to practical stuntwork.

These character posters reveal the large ensemble for Fallout, which not only adds Henry Cavill, Angela Basset, and Vanessa Kirby to the series, but brings back Rogue Nation favorite Rebecca Ferguson alongside Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Alec Baldwin. Give this movie to me now.

Check out the Mission: Impossible 6 character posters below. Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.