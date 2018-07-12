Facebook Messenger

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’: First Reactions Compare it to Sex, Drugs, and ‘Fury Road’

by      July 12, 2018

The first screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout has just let out, and folks are eagerly tweeting their reactions to Ethan Hunt’s latest adventure. Fallout sees the return of Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation writer-director Christopher McQuarrie — the first time in the franchise a director has returned for a sequel — and follows Hunt and his team of familiar faces in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens July 27th and stars Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Here’s what folks are saying after the first screening:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.  Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

