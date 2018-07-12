‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’: First Reactions Compare it to Sex, Drugs, and ‘Fury Road’

0

The first screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout has just let out, and folks are eagerly tweeting their reactions to Ethan Hunt’s latest adventure. Fallout sees the return of Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation writer-director Christopher McQuarrie — the first time in the franchise a director has returned for a sequel — and follows Hunt and his team of familiar faces in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens July 27th and stars Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Here’s what folks are saying after the first screening:

Happy to report #MissionImpossibleFallout is a fantastic movie that’s absolutely loaded with *insane* action and edge of your seat holy shit moments. Not sure how @TomCruise keeps raising the bar but I’m so happy he does. The bathroom fight scene alone is worth price of admission pic.twitter.com/FPhnz37VCK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 9, 2018

Before the #MissionImpossibleFallout screening @chrismcquarrie said they only finished the movie 5 days ago & @TomCruise saw the finished film last night. We were 1st audience to see finished film. Theater was made up of reporters & a lot of people that worked on film in Paris. pic.twitter.com/EnPED2i6VF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 9, 2018

Keep your eyes peeled – if you are a fan of this franchise, they scatter great nods to the other films throughout. And I can’t gush enough about the finale – it is wild, to say the least — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 9, 2018

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT is easily the best action movie since Fury Road. just god-level stuff. the highest praise I can give a movie: I’m not even mad it’s making me late to Radiohead. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 12, 2018

#MissionImpossibleFallout: There needs to be a new MI movie every summer, because no other blockbuster franchise is, pound for pound, as entertaining and engrossing as this one has become. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) July 12, 2018

Turning my twitter into a #MissionImpossible fan page. Goddamn. “Fallout” is an A+ action movie. The movie has the momentum of a freight train going off the rails, and when it does it’s exhilarating. Each action scene is breathles/engrossing in intensity and execution. — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) July 12, 2018

The acting Rebecca Ferguson can do through a fucking motorcycle helmet is amazing. The CGI justice league mustache was worth it because Cavill’s “Fallout” bathroom fight is legendary. Tom Cruise you’re a psycho, never change. #MissionImpossibleFallout — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) July 12, 2018

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE may be @TomCruise & @ChrisMcQuarrie’s THE DARK KNIGHT. This is EASILY the best active film franchise, the best action movie of the summer, and between 10 & 100 times better than ANY Marvel movie. Cruise is the greatest movie star there is, was, & EVER will be. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 12, 2018

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT is a masterpiece? — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) July 12, 2018

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE FALLOUT is the rare true direct sequel in this series. And we learn the most about Ethan Hunt. It’s the SKYFALL of M:I movies. Also, yes, it’s insanely exhilarating. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 12, 2018

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT. This movie is sex. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 12, 2018

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is like tiptoeing across a sky-high tightrope for 2.5 hours. Flawless momentum, genuinely jaw-dropping setpieces. Henry Cavill is a fantastic addition. The best action movie since Fury Road. — Jordan Raup (@jpraup) July 12, 2018

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a god damn insane blast and then some. loved every bit of it. — e. oliver whitney (@cinemabite) July 12, 2018

I come bearing a simple message: Go see MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT on the biggest screen possible. Awesome. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) July 12, 2018

Mission: Impossible Fallout is relentless. It’s intense and so flat out exciting that you laugh because you can’t believe what you’re seeing. It’s incredible. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 12, 2018

Yup! The Mission Impossible franchise is my drug and I am HIGH on Fallout! Good gracious! — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) July 12, 2018

“Mission: Impossible Fallout” is fully my shit 10 out of 10 — Christopher Rosen (@chrisjrosen) July 12, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

