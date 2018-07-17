New ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Featurette Suggests Tom Cruise Has a Death Wish

0

At this point, we have all accepted that Tom Cruise is going to die, like, leaping from the International Space Station for Mission: Impossible 12, but until that sad day arrives we can appreciate whatever alien magic is keeping the actor alive and marvel at the—in the words of our own Steve “Frosty” Weintraub—”insane action” of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette highlighting the stunt work Cruise put in for the new film. Surprise, it’s absolutely bananas.

The highlight is probably the look at the “Long Line,” a sequence that required the 56-year-old to scale a rope between a moving helicopter, only to free-fall back down again. It’s a bonkers visual, contrasted by the crew’s casual acceptance that they just watched their co-star plummet to his death. “We heard on the radio, ‘I think we just lost Tom,'” says writer/director Christopher McQuarrie, which, you know, yikes.

Check out the featurette below. Mission: Impossible – Fallout—which also stars Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Simon Pegg—hits theaters July 27.

