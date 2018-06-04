‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Featurette Dives into the HALO Jump

0

The lengths Tom Cruise will go for our entertainment is crazy. No other actor risks so much when at the end of the day, it will just be a set piece in a movie, but for Cruise, the reality is everything, and he has to keep upping the ante. Earlier in the decade, we all marveled at how he was hanging outside the world’s tallest building for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and now that’s somehow quaint as his new movie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has him attempting not only a HALO jump, but a HALO jump that can only be done once a day in order for them to get the proper shot at the proper hour.

We’ve now reached the point where it would be worth watching an entire movie about just the making of a Mission: Impossible movie because this featurette is fascinating. It details how they had to prep for the jump in order to avoid altitude sickness, avoid the bends, and still get the shot at the right time. That’s not even to mention just the general risks of jumping out of an airplane.

Check out the Mission: Impossible – Fallout featurette below. The film opens July 27th.

