‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Featurette Dives into the HALO Jump

The lengths Tom Cruise will go for our entertainment is crazy. No other actor risks so much when at the end of the day, it will just be a set piece in a movie, but for Cruise, the reality is everything, and he has to keep upping the ante. Earlier in the decade, we all marveled at how he was hanging outside the world’s tallest building for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and now that’s somehow quaint as his new movie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has him attempting not only a HALO jump, but a HALO jump that can only be done once a day in order for them to get the proper shot at the proper hour.
We’ve now reached the point where it would be worth watching an entire movie about just the making of a Mission: Impossible movie because this featurette is fascinating. It details how they had to prep for the jump in order to avoid altitude sickness, avoid the bends, and still get the shot at the right time. That’s not even to mention just the general risks of jumping out of an airplane.
Check out the Mission: Impossible – Fallout featurette below. The film opens July 27th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Mission: Impossible – Fallout:
The best intentions often come back to haunt you. “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT” finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise – “Top Gun,” “American Made,” “The Mummy”) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live,” “The Boss Baby,” “Beetlejuice,” Simon Pegg – “Star Trek,” “Ready Player One,” Ving Rhames – “Pulp Fiction,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson – “The Greatest Showman,” ”The Girl on the Train,” Michelle Monaghan – “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Heartbreak Kid”) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill (“Justice League,” “Man of Steel”), Angela Bassett (“Black Panther,” “American Horror Story”), and Vanessa Kirby (“Me Before You,” “The Crown”) also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie (“Jack Reacher”) returning to the helm.