The 10 Most Iconic ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set-Pieces, Ranked

0

For six films and more than 20 years, Tom Cruise has dangled from wires, scaled buildings, and dodged explosions for our entertainment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. It’s not only one of the best action franchises running right now, it’s the one with an outrageous among of the best stunts in cinema history, and defying all reasonable understanding of biology and physics, Cruise just keeps getting more impressive and physically daring.

With Mission: Impossible – Fallout now in theaters, I’m taking a stroll back through the most iconic set-pieces of the franchise and ranking my favorites. There’s no shortage of favorites, because Cruise has spent the last two decades working with some of the best filmmakers and filmmaking crews in the industry, and they keep leveling up the game with each new installment. Which is why you’ll find a mighty long list of honorable mentions attached to this list, and why I encourage you to sound off in the comments with your favorites.

Honorable mentions: The Classic Woo Shootout (Mission: Impossible II), The Shanghai Skyscraper (Mission: Impossible III), The Vatican Heist (Mission: Impossible III), The Prison Break (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), The Morocco Chase (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), The Halo Jump (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), The Paris Chase (Mission: Impossible – Fallout)