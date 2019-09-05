‘Mister America’ Trailer: Tim Heidecker Stars in ‘American Vandal’-esque Mockumentary

0

Magnolia Pictures has released the trailer for Mister America, starring Tim Heidecker as…erm, Tim Heidecker. Okay, to be fair, Heidecker is playing a fictional version of himself but it turns out this is one of the many promising strokes of genius, as shown in this first look at the wry mockumentary.

The American Vandal vibes are strong with this one — and as a big ol’ fan of the Netflix series, I mean that as a compliment. There’s also shades of Documentary Now!, too, as we follow the fictional Heidecker on the campaign trail to become the new District Attorney of San Bernardino, California. The motives behind Heidecker’s campaign are somewhat shady after the trailer reveals he was the main suspect in a murder case years prior and still carries the stink of the trial on him despite not being charged. That bad reputation, in combination with a hilariously inept campaign and zero experience as a lawyer or local politician, make for a rollercoaster of a journey for Heidecker. Whether you’re a fan of Heidecker and his nutty character-driven comedy, the mockumentary format, or are looking for a way to let off some steam when it comes to watching inept nincompoops run in a political race, the Mister America trailer promises some goodies for you.

In addition to Heidecker, Mister America also stars frequent Heidecker collaborator Gregg Turkington (Entertainment) and Terri Parks (Inherited Insanity). Heidecker co-wrote the script with Eric Notarnicola (Nathan For You, Who Is America?), who also directs.

Mister America arrives in theaters on October 11, 2019. Check out the official trailer below:

And don’t forget to check out the official synopsis for Mister America: