Watch: ‘Moana’ Actress Auli’i Cravalho on Making the Film and That Oscars Performance

One of last year’s biggest hits was Disney’s Moana. From the beautiful animation presented on the big screen to the story and character moments, it was a true delight to see the film play out. While the movie itself was a hit, the characters and songs have also become something much bigger. Collider’s own John Campea was able to talk to star Auli’i Cravalho, where they discussed the film, some behind-the-scenes moments, her Oscar experience, and much more.

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker who directed hit Disney Classics such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Hercules, the film stars Auli’i Cravalho as the title character as well as Dwayne Johnson as Maui, a legendary shapeshifting demigod. The film also stars Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk.

Here’s the full synopsis for Disney’s Moana:

The epic journey continues for “Moana” fans as Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces an all-new sing-along version of the hit, critically-lauded comedy-adventure “Moana.” From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui, and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds.

