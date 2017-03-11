This Week in Animation News: ‘Moana’s Musical Blu-ray Bonus Clips Go Behind the Scenes

0

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week saw the arrival of Disney’s Moana on Blu-ray, along with a sneak peek of some of the home video’s more musical bonus features. And speaking of home video releases, Shout! Factory’s Digimon Adventure Tri. – Reunion and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games are also coming to Blu-ray and DVD. From the movie world, Pixar has unveiled a new poster for its upcoming animated feature, Coco. In television, meanwhile, Nickelodeon has announced the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 5 anthology, which will guest star Mark Hamill, and Disney XD continues to tease their adventurous summer series reboot, DuckTales.

There’s also some cool news from the world of online video content, notably the announcement of Turner and Warner Bros.’ video subscription service, “Boomerang”, which takes the classic cartoons that network was known for and packages them in a new way. On YouTube, Hasbro is about to unveil its second batch of episodes for its hit animated series, Hanazuki, timed to the new full moon. The kid-friendly show is definitely worth a watch if you missed the series’ debut!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!