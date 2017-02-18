This Week in Animation: Meet ‘Moana’s Extended Family in a Deleted Scene

0

In This Week in Animation News I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

This week was another busy one! We’ll lead things off with a new deleted scene from Disney’s Moana, one that never made it past the animatic stage. Then, there’s a new couch gag for The Simpsons which takes a brief stroll through recent animated series history with a little help from the Robot Chicken folks. We also have clips for Star Wars Rebels, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rock Dog and Son of Zorn, not to mention news for the upcoming series Tangled: The Series on Disney, and Cartoon Network’s Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. There’s also a sneak peek at the Blu-ray box art for the highly anticipated arrival of Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, along with new kids’ series coming to the BBC and YouTube.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!