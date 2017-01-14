This Week in Animation News: Disney’s ‘Moana’ Returns to Theaters in Sing-Along Format

0

This week saw the announcement that Disney’s Moana will be returning to theaters for a special re-release in a sing-along format; details on screenings follow below. Also from Moana comes a bonus clip from star Dwayne Johnson. Elsewhere, fans of Cartoon Network’s Regular Show will see the animated series return briefly before a special two-part series finale next week. Fans of My Little Pony, however, have a new voice to look forward to hearing in the movie treatment since Zoe Saldana has joined the cast. There are also bonkers trailers for both The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! and One Piece Film: Gold, the latter of which is playing in theaters for a limited time. And if it’s anime you’re into, you might want to check out Amazon’s newest channel, Anime Strike.

