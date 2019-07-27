Star-Studded ‘Modern Love’ Trailer Reveals Rom-Com Series from ‘Sing Street’ Director John Carney

0

Amazon has revealed the first trailer for Modern Love, a rom-com series from Sing Street writer/director John Carney, based on the New York Times column of the same name. Carney and Co. have put together one heck of a cast for this thing that includes three Oscar-nominees (and one winner!), four Emmy Award nominees, a Tony winner, and one really, really hot priest.

The series is an anthology, which each standalone episode taking a look at “love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.” Joining the cast are [deep breath now] Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s Eight), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), John Slattery (Mad Men), Dev Patel (Lion), Cristin Millioti (Black Mirror), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Julia Garner (Ozark), Gary Carr (Downton Abbey), Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), and Andy Garcia (Ocean’s Eleven).

Additionally, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Emmy Rossum (Shameless), and Tom Hall (Red Rock) all directed episodes. Horgan and Hall both wrote their own episodes, while Rossum directed a chapter penned by The Hate U Give writer Audrey Wells.

The trailer is your typical rom-commy teaser but it looks super charming, which is helpful because I intend to watch it so many times that Sing Street retroactively wins an Original Song Oscar for “Drive It Like You Stole It“.

Check out the trailer below. Modern Love debuts on Amazon Prime on October 18.

Here is the official synopsis for Modern Love: