New Clips from ‘Modest Heroes’ Tease Studio Ponoc’s Latest Anime Release

Studio Ponoc, the up-and-coming animation studio founded by two-time Academy Award-nominee Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There) and featuring many artists from the venerable Studio Ghibli, made an immediate splash with their acclaimed debut film Mary and The Witch’s Flower last year. This year, the studio returns with their follow-up effort, Modest Heroes, an ambitious anthology of three thrilling tales created by some of the greatest talents working in Japanese animation today.

Together, the stories–“Kanini & Kanino”, “Life Ain’t Gonna Lose”, “Invisible”–explore ideas of heroism in everyday life. The infinite potential of the short film format allows the directors and Studio Ponoc to experiment with breathtaking, action-packed visuals, concise human drama, and gorgeous fantasy worlds in this unforgettable showcase that is further demonstration of the studio’s exciting future. All of that artistry is on display in the film trio’s trailer and clips, seen below.

Modest Heroes, Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1, from directors Yoshiyuki Momose, Akihiko Yamashita, and Hiromasa Yonebayashi, will only be in theaters today and Saturday, so get your tickets ASAP!

First here’s the film’s trailer, followed by three clips:

“Kanini & Kanino”

In “Kanini & Kanino”, directed by Academy Award®-nominee Hiromasa Yonebayashi (When Marnie Was There, Mary and The Witch’s Flower), two crab brothers embark on a grand underwater adventure to find their father, after an accident carries him far downstream. Depicted as tiny beings in a large and merciless natural world, the brothers must evade a series of freshwater predators if they are ever to reunite with their family again.

“Life Ain’t Gonna Lose”

In “Life Ain’t Gonna Lose”, acclaimed animator Yoshiyuki Momose (key animator on Isao Takahata’s films at Studio Ghibli, and animation director of the video game Ni No Kuni) makes his directorial debut with a very different kind of story. Eight-year-old Shun loves baseball and to run. Only eggs defeat him. With the love of his strong-willed mother (Maggie Q), Shun faces the challenge of an everyday life threatened by a deadly allergy.

“Invisible”