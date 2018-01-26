First ‘Mohawk’ Trailer Teases Bloody Colonial Chaos

0

Dark Sky Films has released the first trailer for Mohawk, the historical horror from We Are Still Here director Ted Geoghegan. Set in a single gruesome day during the war of 1812, Mohawk follows a young Native American warrior on a bloody path to survival as she’s hunted down by a contingent of soldiers hell bent on revenge against her people. The film fared well making the festival rounds last year, and now it’s heading to theaters.

Mohawk re-teams Geoghegan with his We Are Still Here producer Travis Stevens and cinematographer Karim Hussain, and stars Kaniehtiio Horn (Hemlock Grove), Justin Rain (Fear the Walking Dead), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks: The Return), Noah Segan (Looper), Robert Longstreet (I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore), and Sheri Foster (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). The film arrives in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on March 2. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mohawk: