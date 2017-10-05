‘Molly’s Game’: New Trailer Finds Jessica Chastain Running a High-Stakes Poker Game

0

STX Films has released a new trailer for Molly’s Game, written and directed by Oscar-winning The Social Network scribe Aaron Sorkin. Based on a true story, the film marks Sorkin’s directorial debut and stars Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who worked her way up to running the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for more than a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by gun-wielding FBI agents. The film chronicles Molly’s stranger-than-fiction story from her early days to what happened after her arrest.

This trailer does a terrific job of showcasing the pacing and intensity of the film, as well as the heavier dramatic moments that Chastain, unsurprisingly, kills. As with most Sorkin scripts Molly’s Game is wildly entertaining, but he does a nice job of zeroing in on the emotional drive of the title character, giving the film some much welcomed substance. This movie moves and is well worth the price of admission, so keep this one on your radar as the onslaught of fall movies arrives.

Watch the new Molly’s Game trailer below, and click here to read my review of the film from TIFF. The movie also stars Idris Elba, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O’Dowd, Bill Camp, and Kevin Costner. Molly’s game opens in theaters on November 22nd.