‘Molly’s Game’ Trailer Teaser Previews Aaron Sorkin’s Directorial Debut

STX Entertainment has unveiled a brief teaser for the Molly’s Game trailer that will be fully debuting tomorrow, August 15th. The film marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, the guy behind The Social Network, A Few Good Men, and this little show called The West Wing. Sorkin wrote the script for Molly’s Game himself (obviously) and the true story drama stars Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for more than a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by gun-wielding FBI agents.

This trailer teaser offers our first look at footage from the film, and the structure and use of dialogue over imagery harkens back to how Sony sold The Social Network as something far more intriguing than “the Facebook movie.” As a self-described Sorkin obsessive I’ve been mighty curious about this one for some time, and it’ll be interesting to see how Sorkin handles himself behind the camera. He’s got a great team behind him, including Far from the Madding Crowd cinematographer Charlotte Bruus Christensen, so I’m eager to see the full trailer tomorrow.

Check out the Molly’s Game trailer teaser below and check back tomorrow for the full thing. The film also stars Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O’Dowd, and Bill Camp. Molly’s Game opens in theaters on November 22nd.