Exclusive: See Mondo’s Alien Day Offerings Including a Tyler Stout 4XLP Vinyl

We here at Collider are very happy to exclusively debut the great stuff the good folks at Mondo will be dropping to celebrate Alien Day this Wednesday, April 26th. Alien Day is, of course, a fan-celebration of the franchise that’s tied to the name of the moon on which Aliens is set, LV-426. Mondo’s contribution to the festivities is as gorgeous as it is exciting.

On Alien Day, there will be two Alien soundtrack options available from Mondo, including a 4XLP version of the Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtrack composed by Jerry Goldsmith, with artwork by Tyler Stout, available for the first time on vinyl. This is a timed limited edition, but Mondo is also offering a 2XLP version of the soundtrack with artwork by Kilian Eng.

In addition to the vinyl releases, Mondo is offering an Alien xenomorph t-shirt designed by Tyler Stout, as well as two enamel pins by DKNG.

Check out all of these goodies below, along with more information about each release. They’ll be available for purchase on MondoTees.com on April 26th starting at 10am PT/12pm CT/1pm ET.