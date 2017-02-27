Mondo Gets the Space Party Started with ‘Aliens’ Xenomorph-Inspired Tiki Mugs

0

We were recently treated to a look at “Prologue: Last Supper”, a five-minute short film directed by Ridley Scott‘s son, Luke Scott. In the video, the crew of the Covenant–yes, that Covenant, as in the ship at the center of Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi/horror film Alien: Covenant–have one last meal, complete with a round of drinks, before entering into their extended cryosleep. If only they’d have had these fantastic new Aliens-inspired Xenomorph tiki mugs to drink from, perhaps the party would have gone on until question marks rather than ending in what is certain to be a horrifying disaster.

But thanks to Mondo, you can get your own Aliens tiki mugs right here on Earth without even having to brave the cold, vacuum of space or the bone-melting blood of alien lifeforms! And much like the Xenomorphs themselves, these mugs come in a variety of designs to suit all tastes!

Here are the pertinent details on how best to quaff your favorite stellar cocktail from the skull of a deceased Xenomorph (via Mondo):