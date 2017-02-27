Mondo Gets the Space Party Started with ‘Aliens’ Xenomorph-Inspired Tiki Mugs

We were recently treated to a look at “Prologue: Last Supper”, a five-minute short film directed by Ridley Scott‘s son, Luke Scott. In the video, the crew of the Covenant–yes, that Covenant, as in the ship at the center of Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi/horror film Alien: Covenant–have one last meal, complete with a round of drinks, before entering into their extended cryosleep. If only they’d have had these fantastic new Aliens-inspired Xenomorph tiki mugs to drink from, perhaps the party would have gone on until question marks rather than ending in what is certain to be a horrifying disaster.
But thanks to Mondo, you can get your own Aliens tiki mugs right here on Earth without even having to brave the cold, vacuum of space or the bone-melting blood of alien lifeforms! And much like the Xenomorphs themselves, these mugs come in a variety of designs to suit all tastes!
Here are the pertinent details on how best to quaff your favorite stellar cocktail from the skull of a deceased Xenomorph (via Mondo):
We’re thrilled to bring you the second in our line of ceramic tiki mugs, this time inspired by the James Cameron classic, ALIENS. The Xenomorph mug is hand-glazed, holds 16 fluid ounces, and ready to nest on your shelf. In space, no one can hear you scream…but they can watch you drink!
The mug comes in five different glazeways, three of which will be available for pre-order tomorrow. We’ll have the regular Blue version; the Hive variant featuring a matte black finish, silver teeth and nails, and green interior (available for 72 hours); and the Mondo Exclusive Acid Blood variant featuring a dark green finish (limited to just 200 pieces).
The brown glaze variant will be exclusive to the Alamo Drafthouse (which you can order in the next couple of months), and the Xeno Bone version will be an event exclusive available at a later date. More details to come.
The Blue, Hive, and Acid Blood versions will be available online tomorrow (2/28) at 12PM CST via mondotees.com.