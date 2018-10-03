Mondo Goes ‘Back to the Future’ with Gorgeous New Posters and Pins

0

The folks at Mondo are at it again, ever finding new ways to pluck the hard-earned cash from your wallet with gorgeous new art work. This time, they’re returning to the Back to the Future trilogy with a set of new posters from DKNG and George Bletsis, and a set of three killer DeLorean pins by Tom Whalen.

DKNG tackles the first Back to the Future film with a poster of their LP artwork, including a variant on holography foil paper. Bletsis takes the on the second and third film, after putting his spin on the original last year. The posters and pins will be available online on Thursday, October 4, at a random time via the official Mondo website. Check out all the art, price and artist details below.

BACK TO THE FUTURE by DKNG Studios. 36″x24″ screen print. Hand numbered. Edition of 375. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Expected to Ship December 2018. Ships to North American Addresses Only. $50