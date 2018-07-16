Exclusive: Mondo’s Comic-Con Posters for ‘Labyrinth’ and ‘The Dark Crystal’

0

Mondo has been a regular presence at Comic-Con for a while now, and 2018 will be no exception. We’re pleased to debut three of the posters they’ll be selling at this year’s convention as well as one that you’ll be able to pick up from home.

There will be a poster for Labyrinth by Jeremy Bastian, and there will also be a regular and variant poster for The Dark Crystal by Ken Taylor. While the Labyrinth posters and variant version of The Dark Crystal will all be available only at Mondo’s booth, the regular version of The Dark Crystal will be available online at mondotees.com at the same time the poster becomes available at the booth. If any of the SDCC posters remain, they’ll be sold online at mondotees.com at a later date.

Check out the posters below for full details.