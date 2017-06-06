Exclusive: Mondo Bringing ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Score to Vinyl with Artwork by Matt Taylor

0

Edge of Tomorrow had a pretty rocking score from composer Christophe Beck, so it’s only right that the score should be on vinyl. Thankfully, as they do with so many scores, Mondo is here to make that a reality.

Mondo is bringing the score to vinyl on June 14th. The album is pressed on 180 gram “Omega” colored vinyl. It will cost $25 and the album features terrific artwork by Matt Taylor (seriously, turn this thing into a poster).

Edge of Tomorrow has turned into a bit of a cult hit. It only grossed $100 million domestic, but interest in the movie remains high (it’s easily one of Tom Cruise’s best movies), and we’re excited that a sequel is moving through development. If you want to show your love for the original and you have a record player, you’re definitely going to want to pick this up.

Check out images of the album below. You can purchase it on June 14th at MondoTees.com.

Here’s the tracklisting for Edge of Tomorrow: