Exclusive: Mondo Is Hosting a ‘Gremlins’ Holiday Tiki Party and You’re Invited

0

-

We at Collider can exclusively announce that Mondo is hosting a Gremlins Holiday Tiki Party at the Regent theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 25th with Gremlins director Joe Dante in attendance. Those who attend will get to take part in a pre-movie party with specialty Tiki cocktails served in Mondo’s Gremlins Tiki mug, which guests can keep. There’s also a gremlin-infested photo booth, DJs spinning holiday standards, and a Q&A with Dante after the movie.

Public ticketing is available now at this link, but Collider has been given 10 pairs of tickets to give away to the screening. If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend the event you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to Attend the GREMLINS Holiday Tiki Party!”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Tuesday the 21st and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the event soon after.

We can also debut a trailer for the December Gremlins Rule Breakers movie party events taking place in theaters across the country in December, which you can watch below. More info on that event is available here.