MONDO’s ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Posters, Pins & LP Box Set Are Stunning

Just in time for Halloween, Mondo has debuted a new A Nightmare on Elm Street collection and this one’s a beaut. In addition to the really really ridiculously good looking 8-piece LP Box Set announced yesterday, Mondo is releasing two posters featuring Mike Saputo‘s artwork from the box set (he designed the entire package), along with three new Nightmare on Elm Street enamel pins from Ghoulish Gary Pullin.

They’re all really impressive pieces of work, but the “Box of Souls” LP set is next-level, splurge-worthy gorgeous; featuring 8 LPs from the original series remastered for vinyl by James Plotkin and gorgeous sleeves designed by Saputo. Of course, it’ll set you back a cool $250. The posters, pins and box set will be available at 12PM (CT)<tomorrow, October 25 via mondotees.com. Get all the price and item details in the breakdown below.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Enamel Pins. Designed by Gary Pullin. Includes Tina’s Nightmare, “…I’ve Got the Brains” and Elm Street Sign Enamel Pins. Expected to Ship in 1-2 weeks. $10 Each / $25 Set

A Nightmare on Elm Street by Mike Saputo. 36″x24″ screen print. Hand numbered. Edition of 275. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Expected to ship January 2018. $50

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge by Mike Saputo. 24″x36″ screen print. Hand numbered. Edition of 225. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Expected to ship January 2018. $50