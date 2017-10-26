Exclusive: MondoCon Posters for ‘Justice League’, ‘Goodfellas’, and ‘Snow White’

0

MondoCon is almost here, and we’re pleased to debut three posters that will be available to attendees at this year’s convention. For those unfamiliar with MondoCon, it’s a “a celebration of everything Mondo loves, including movies, art, comics, music, toys and food. It’s a weekend curated with fans in mind, featuring incredible artists and creators from around the world, panels, screenings, food trucks, live score and interactive events.”

Attendees will get first crack at these posters (leftovers are usually sold online following the convention), and I imagine these three will be highly in demand. There’s (deep breath) Mondo X Cyclops Print Works Print #38: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs by Tom Whalen, a Justice League poster by Lee Bermejo, and, for the first time ever, Mondo has done a Goodfellas poster. Marc Aspinall tackled the art, and it looks gorgeous.

Check out the posters below. MondoCon runs November 4th and 5th and will be held in the Austin American-Statesman building located at 305 S. Congress Avenue in downtown Austin, TX.