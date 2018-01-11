Exclusive: First ‘Monster Family’ Clip Transforms the Wishbone Family Members

0

We’re happy to share the first clip from the monstrous yet family-friendly animated adventure, Monster Family. We recently reported that the film has arrived on DIRECTV early ahead of its early February theatrical release, and now we’ve got a better look at just what Monster Family is all about. In this exclusive clip, the dysfunctional, titular Wishbone family find themselves cursed and they realize for the first time that their monster-like transformations are not just costumes, but are actually real, leaving them quite panicked. The animation looks fantastic and the voice cast assembled for the picture is stellar, so be sure to keep an eye out for it.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Safier and directed by German filmmaker Holger Tappe (Animals United), the family adventure is voiced by an all-star cast, including Oscar-nominee Emily Watson, Jason Isaacs, Nick Frost, Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Catherine Tate (Doctor Who). Watch it now exclusively on DIRECTV CINEMA before it arrives in theaters February 9th.

Check out our exclusive reveal of the Monster Family clip below!

And as an additional bonus, here’s the official trailer for Monster Family:

Here’s the official synopsis for Monster Family, followed by the film’s poster: