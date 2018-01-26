‘Monster Hunter: World’ Launch Trailer Celebrates the Capcom Video Game Release

0

Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World is now available to satisfy all your hunting, crafting, and cooking needs! (Unless you’re on PC; sorry.) So whether it’s solo monster-hunting or co-op party play you’re into, the new installment in the Monster Hunter franchise should offer up plenty of hours of entertainment, which may or may not be interrupted by a few minutes of sleep here or there.

The launch trailer for the game is now available. It does a solid job at showing off the game’s visuals and the rich, exotic world populated by monsters of all sorts. There’s a bit of actual gameplay thrown in for good measure, but the launch trailer is just to catch the attention of folks who didn’t know that a new Monster Hunter was in the world; die-hard fans have likely been aware of the game’s style and mechanics since the betas were released late last year. The good news is that Monster Hunter: World is now here, and it looks fantastic!

Check out the launch trailer for Monster Hunter: World below:

Gather your hunting party and get ready to embark on a journey to the New World, an uncharted land ruled by savage monsters! Monster Hunter: World is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!

From Capcom’s official site, here are the Day 1 patch updates: