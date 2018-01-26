‘Monster Hunter: World’ Launch Trailer Celebrates the Capcom Video Game Release

Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World is now available to satisfy all your hunting, crafting, and cooking needs! (Unless you’re on PC; sorry.) So whether it’s solo monster-hunting or co-op party play you’re into, the new installment in the Monster Hunter franchise should offer up plenty of hours of entertainment, which may or may not be interrupted by a few minutes of sleep here or there.
The launch trailer for the game is now available. It does a solid job at showing off the game’s visuals and the rich, exotic world populated by monsters of all sorts. There’s a bit of actual gameplay thrown in for good measure, but the launch trailer is just to catch the attention of folks who didn’t know that a new Monster Hunter was in the world; die-hard fans have likely been aware of the game’s style and mechanics since the betas were released late last year. The good news is that Monster Hunter: World is now here, and it looks fantastic!
Check out the launch trailer for Monster Hunter: World below:
Gather your hunting party and get ready to embark on a journey to the New World, an uncharted land ruled by savage monsters! Monster Hunter: World is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!
From Capcom’s official site, here are the Day 1 patch updates:
This hefty Day 1 patch (approximately 815 MB) includes the access key to the online server, additional languages, a cutscene gallery and every hunter’s favorite pet: the Poogie!
Online and additional systems
- Multiplayer
- Event quests
- Chat functionality
- Ability to claim rewards from the Housekeeper in your room
- Gallery Mode added to title menu
Additional text languages
NOTE: Additional text languages vary by region; all versions feature voice and text in Japanese, English, French, Italian, Spanish and German.
- North America, South America: Brazilian Portuguese
- Europe, Middle East, Oceania, Africa, India: Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian
- Asia: Traditional Chinese, Korean
- Japan: no additional text languages
Version 1.02 (PS4) / Version 1.0.0.7 (Xbox One) (Hot Fix)
(Approximately 850 MB)
Bug Fixes
Based on feedback from the Beta tests, we’ve made adjustments to address the issue of excessive hits registering when using certain weapons in combination with items and abilities, such as:
- Torch Pod (Slinger)
- Wyvernblast (Light Bowgun)
- Large Barrel Bomb (Item)
- Health Booster (Specialized Tool)
- Shock Trap (Item)
Poogie!
Hunting monsters is hard work and, sometimes, hunters need to unwind. Petting an adorable Poogie is the perfect way to get your mind off those razor-sharp Anjanath fangs that closed on you just moments ago. Pet it (the Poogie, not the Anjanath) the right way and it’ll eventually start warming up to you, even letting you pick it up and take it all over Astera! You might even be rewarded for your kindness…